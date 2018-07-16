TDP seeks TRS support for no-confidence motion against NDA

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by former Union Minister and MP Y S Chowdary, met TRS MPs K Keshav Rao and A P Jitender Reddy here yesterday. (IE)

The TDP, which pulled out of the NDA on the issue of Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh, has sought the support of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in moving a no-confidence motion against the Modi government during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18. A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by former Union Minister and MP Y S Chowdary, met TRS MPs K Keshav Rao and A P Jitender Reddy here yesterday. The TDP sought the support of TRS for an adjournment motion to take up the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act for debate in Parliament and also a no-confidence to be moved by the former, Jitender Reddy said.

The TRS would support the adjournment motion as issues related to Telangana are also pending, he said. “They said they will move adjournment motion. Adjournment motion for (debate on) state re-organisation Act. If state re-organisation is allowed (for debate), we said we will support. Because, our issues are also pending in the re-organisation Act,” he told PTI.

TRS MPs told the TDP delegation that a decision on the no-confidence motion would be taken in consultation with party president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy added. After pulling out of the NDA, the TDP had moved a no-confidence motion against the ruling coalition during the last session of Parliament but it did not come up for debate.