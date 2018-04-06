TDP president Chandrababu Naidu asks MPs to intensify protest, says soon BJP will be rejected by the entire country

This morning in Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister led a cycle rally of his ministers and TDP legislators protesting the Centre’s attitude towards the state, vis-a-vis the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu today asked the party’s MPs to intensify their protest here for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. In a tele-conference with TDP MPs, Naidu said, “BJP is running away by repeatedly adjourning the House for these many days. If Parliament is adjourned sine die, MPs must meet President. BJP is acting on the lines of divide and rule.” Today was the last day of Parliament’s second part of the Budget Session. This morning in Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister led a cycle rally of his ministers and TDP legislators protesting the Centre’s attitude towards the state, vis-a-vis the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“Already people of AP are not accepting BJP. Soon, there will be a day when the BJP will not be accepted by the entire country,” Naidu said in a statement issued by his media cell. “We will not step back until assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled,” he said.

Responding to YSR Congress MPs not taking part in a protest held by his party MPs in the Parliament complex yesterday, Naidu said it was an example of the party’s collusion politics. “In the past, some natives used to collude with Britishers. In the same way, YSRCP is now colluding with Centre,” he said in the statements.

TDP MPs yesterday protested in Rajya Sabha chamber and refused to leave even after the house was adjourned for the day at around 2.30pm. The members were in the night around 8.15 pm marshalled out along with the party’s Lok Sabha MPs who held protests in the Central Hall in solidarity. The TDP parted ways with the NDA last month alleging failure in fulfilling the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act.