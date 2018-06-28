TDP MPs’ casual banter video goes viral on social media

​​​
A video showing a purported casual banter of a group of TDP MPs in New Delhi about 'hunger-strike' has gone viral on social media today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2018 10:53 PM
tdp, andhra pradesh When contacted, M Srinivasa Rao, MP from Anakapalli, among those seen in the video, told PTI over phone from New Delhi that it was just an informal meet of the MPs.

The MPs were seen chatting, in a mocking tone, about hunger-strike with one of them suggesting that he could sit on fast for a week as I want to lose five kgs. In the short video clip, ostensibly shot on a mobile phone, they were seen having tea in their party office and having the casual chat. They were apparently discussing about the ongoing
indefinite hunger-strike by party colleague C M Ramesh, MP, in Kadapa over the steel plant issue.

We were just cracking some jokes, he said, but pleaded ignorance about the video.

