TDP MPs’ casual banter video goes viral on social media

When contacted, M Srinivasa Rao, MP from Anakapalli, among those seen in the video, told PTI over phone from New Delhi that it was just an informal meet of the MPs.

A video showing a purported casual banter of a group of TDP MPs in New Delhi about ‘hunger-strike’ has gone viral on social media today.

The MPs were seen chatting, in a mocking tone, about hunger-strike with one of them suggesting that he could sit on fast for a week as I want to lose five kgs. In the short video clip, ostensibly shot on a mobile phone, they were seen having tea in their party office and having the casual chat. They were apparently discussing about the ongoing

indefinite hunger-strike by party colleague C M Ramesh, MP, in Kadapa over the steel plant issue.

We were just cracking some jokes, he said, but pleaded ignorance about the video.