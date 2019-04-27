TDP leader detained at Renigunta airport for carrying bullets

The party leader from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh was handed over to police by the airport authorities as the bullets were detected during scanning, the official said.
A Telugu Desam Party leader bound for Hyderabad by a private airlines flight was detained at the Renigunta airport, near here, Saturday for carrying 20 bullets, an airport official said. The party leader from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh was handed over to police by the airport authorities as the bullets were detected during scanning, the official said.
After preliminary inquiry, the passenger was found to have a valid gun licence, police said. However, further interrogation of the party man was on as he did not initially disclose the fact that he was carrying the ammunition, they added.
