TDP expresses solidarity with Delhi’s AAP government

By: | Vijayawada | Published: June 16, 2018 2:49 AM
arvind kejriwal, delhi cm arvind kejriwal, tdp, telangana Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a sit-in strike at Lt. Governor’s house for last four days. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has expressed solidarity with Delhi’s AAP government in its row with the Lt. Governor.

“We express our solidarity with the Government of Delhi elected by people,” tweeted TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a sit-in strike at Lt. Governor’s house for last four days

Kejriwal, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas — the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal — since Monday evening.

They have been demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike, action against officers who have struck work and approval to his government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of ration to the poor.

