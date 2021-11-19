TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, vows to step into Assembly only upon return to power |WATCH VIDEO

Chandrababu Naidu likened the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, the TDP said in a statement.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu today broke down in tears while addressing a press conference in Amaravati today as he vowed not to step into the assembly before returning to power. He likened the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to ‘Kaurava Sabha’ and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against ‘ugly character assassinations’ by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, the TDP said in a statement.

Addressing the media, the Leader of the Opposition said in the House that he was pained by the continuous slurs against him by the ruling YSR Congress MLAs. “For the last two and a half years, I have been bearing the insults but remained calm. Today, they have targeted even my wife. I have always lived with honour and for the honour. I can take it no more,” Naidu said.

While he was speaking inside the assembly, the ruling party members called Naidu’s remarks a ‘drama’. The former Chief Minister vented his frustration following an acrimonious exchange of words between the two sides in the House during a short discussion on the farm sector, reported the PTI.

Later, he held a meeting with the TDP legislators where he reportedly broke down. The stunned party legislators consoled Naidu after which they all came back into the House where Naidu announced to stay away from the assembly till his return to power.

This is not the first time that a leader has made such an announcement. Former CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa had also made a similar remarks in 2012 after alleging humiliation inside the assembly.