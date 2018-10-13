TCS to recruit 28,000 from campuses, its highest in three years

TCS is hiring freshers from various sectors viz., financial services, banking, insurance and retail as well as the traditional sectors like Engineering. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going on a hiring spree and is slated to employ 28,000 freshers from college campuses. This is the company’s highest hiring number in the last three years and signals a strong demand for its services. In the last two years, TCS hired 20,000 freshers but this year’s number outscores it by 40%.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, by the end of the quarter on September 30, 2018, hired 10,227 people and its total manpower now stands at 4,11,102 at the end of the quarter. The report adds that the number of colleges participating in the hiring drives has seen a 4.5 fold rise as well.

The company’s National Qualifier Test witnessed participation of over two lakh students from more than 1,800 colleges. “We have redesigned our campus hiring and have implemented TCS National Qualifier Test so as to hire talent from even the remote parts of India,” Deccan Herald quoted company’s CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan as saying.

“This national level test is attracting students from over 1800 colleges and 200,000 youngsters from across the country,” Gopinath told DH.

TCS is hiring freshers from various sectors viz., financial services, banking, insurance and retail as well as the traditional sectors like Engineering. Before the advent of National Qualifier Test, TCS used to visit college and university campuses and hire directly from there. It used to go to almost 400 campuses according to the report.

TCS is India’s largest IT service provider and it reported 22.6% jump in its net profits in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018. It has also given its employees 100% quarterly variable allowance (QVA) in the second quarter. The attrition rate is also low.