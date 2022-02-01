Taxpayers expectation not fulfilled in Budget 2022, says Congress MP Anand Sharma

Terming the Budget 2022 as a ‘Lollipop Budget’, the Congress party said that the common man has once again been disappointed.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said that the Union Budget 2022 has failed to fulfil the expectation of the common people and taxpayers. Sharma said that the budget has nothing for the poor and various issues including rising inequality have not been addressed.

“The expectation that Budget will bring relief for the poor, common people and taxpayers who are affected by rising inflation has not been fulfilled. Rising inequality has not been addressed. This Budget has brought no relief for small industries also,” said Anand Sharma.

Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of opposition in the upper house, Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed similar views. He said that the Budget 2022 is of Arjuna and Dronacharya, not of Eklavya’s. “Budget is only for the rich. It has nothing for the poor. It’s Arjuna and Dronacharya’s budget, not Eklavya’s budget. They also mentioned cryptocurrency, which doesn’t have any law, nor has it been discussed before. This budget is only benefitting their friends,” said Kharge.

“The youth of the country has become aware of the real face of the Modi government. These people have been promising employment since the beginning, but in reality, nothing has come to the hands of the youth except helplessness. The promise of 60 lakh jobs is nothing but a new jumla,” said the Congress.