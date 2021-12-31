Tax raids at Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain, others linked to perfume business

The Samajwadi Party attacked the BJP saying that the ruling party’s fear and anger is visible and people are ready to teach it a lesson in the upcoming polls.

The Income Tax department today conducted raids at various properties in Kannauj belonging to Samajwadi Party MLC Pushapraj Jain ‘Pampi’. The raids come before today’s joint press conference of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MLC Jain. Pampi Jain is also said to be in the perfumery business. According to reports, the raids are also being conducted at another businessman Babu Mian.

More details related to the raids are awaited from the tax department. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party attacked the BJP saying that the ruling party’s fear and anger is visible and people are ready to teach it a lesson in the upcoming polls.

“As soon as National President Mr. Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP’s fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP!,” said the SP.

आदरणीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी के कन्नौज में प्रेसवार्ता की घोषणा करते ही भाजपा सरकार ने सपा एमएलसी पम्पी जैन के यहां छापामार कार्यवाही करनी शुरू कर दी।



भाजपा का डर और बौखलाहट साफ है,



जनता भाजपा को सबक सिखाने के लिए तैयार है! — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

The opposition party said that the raids at SP MLC show BJP’s nervousness. “When it has been proved that Piyush Jain is a BJP man and Pampi Jain belongs to SP and crores of rupees were found from BJP’s Piyush Jain while SP MLC Pampi Jain is clean, then BJP raided Pampi Jain’s place today and has shown its nervousness and anger. The public will respond and give a befitting reply to the BJP,” said the party in Hindi.

जब ये बात साबित हो गयी कि पीयूष जैन भाजपाई है और पम्पी जैन सपाई है और भाजपाई पीयूष जैन के घर करोड़ों रुपया कैश मिला है लेकिन सपा MLC पम्पी जैन पाक साफ हैं तो भाजपा ने आज पम्पी जैन के यहां भी छापेमारी करके अपनी बौखलाहट और खिसियाहट को दर्शाया है,



जनता जवाब देगी और करारा जवाब देगी। pic.twitter.com/T5R6fx1xqY — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

It also alleged that the BJP’s flower has sunk and the saffron party leaders are making every possible dirty effort to make the drowned flower blossom. The Samajwadi Party also said that whatever the BJP does or even it misuses government machinery, it won’t return to power in the state.

BJP का फूल डूब चुका है,



डूबे फूल को खिलाने के लिए कमलदली हर संभव गंदगीयुक्त प्रयास कर रहे,



लेकिन BJP की गंदगी उतरा गयी है, सतह पर आ गयी है, BJP बेनकाब हो गयी है,



अब BJP चाहें जो कार्यवाही करे या सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करे,



दिन बचे हैं चार

BJP जा रही इस बार#नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — SamajwadiPartyMedia (@MediaCellSP) December 31, 2021

BJP National Spokesperson asked the Samajwadi Party, “What will they say now? He is also not our man.. or vendetta vendetta vendetta.”

It may be recalled that when the tax department had raided another Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, the BJP and the SP had accused each other of having links with him.