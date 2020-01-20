Tax evasion case: I-T searches at premises of Bharat Hotels, Cargo Motors Group

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2020 10:59:46 AM

The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department. Details of the action are awaited.

Bharat Hotels group, Income Tax, Income Tax raid, Income Tax search, Cargo Motors, tax evasion, tax evasion case, IT raidThe Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country.

The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels Limited group and a leading automobile dealer in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday. They said about 8 premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD Jytosna Suri and promoters of Cargo Motors, dealers of Tata vehicles, are being searched in and around the national capital.

The Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country. The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department. Details of the action are awaited.

