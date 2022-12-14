Tawang dominates Parliament: Opposition stages walkout from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over denial of discussion on China

The Parliament suffered repeated disturbances on Wednesday over the border clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh with Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the issue during Zero Hour. As many as 17 Opposition parties, including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party, walked out from the Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused a full debate on the confrontation during Zero Hour.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the walkout from the Lower House upon being denied permission to hold a discussion on China. The Congress staged a walkout, led by the former Congress president and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment on Indian territory, and that they stand by the Army and the country. But Deputy Chairman Harivansh said there was no notice before the Chair and a debate cannot be allowed on the issue.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, speaking to the press outside Parliament, accused the government of not holding a discussion on the issue. He said, “All the 17 parties are standing behind the soldiers but we are all concerned about the issue which cannot be compromised in terms of the border issue. National security is a major concern,” he said.

The Parliament has faced repeated disruptions since the news broke about the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. While the first half of proceedings on Tuesday was washed off over the Opposition’s demands that the Prime Minister issue a statement on the issue of Chinese aggression.

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the Tawang clash, the Opposition parties said they wanted clarifications on the Defence minister’s statement and demanded a detailed discussion.

In his statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh said, “The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish,” he said. “I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it,” he said, adding that no Indian soldier died or suffered serious injuries in the clash on December 9.