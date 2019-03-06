BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy quits politics to refocus on journalism, says decision as per son’s wish

The 62-year-old editor-turned-politician said: “I am taking this decision as per the wish of my 13-year-old son. I am not the person on whom any pressure can work.” (File/IE)

Tathagata Satpathy, four-time Biju Janata Dal Member of Parliament from Odisha, on Tuesday announced retirement from active politics. The announcement comes a day after his former party colleague in Lok Sabha Baijayant Jay Panda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Son of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy, Tathagata is a Lok Sabha MP from Dhenkanal constituency of the state.

The reason behind hanging his boots, he said, was his desire to return to journalism, adding that there is a need for more fearless voices in journalism now. Satpathy, who is the owner and editor of leading Odia-language newspaper Dharitri, made it clear that he would not join any other political party as he had great respect for party chief Naveen Patnaik.

Satpathy edits two dailies, one in Odia and the other in English – ‘Orissa Post’.

The veteran leader said that he has realised politics is not the only means to support people and noted that social leadership is lacking in this country. Satpathy said that he is going to refocus on journalism by distancing from politics.

“There is a need for more fearless voices in journalism now. Distancing myself from politics to refocus on journalism. Grateful to my leader Shri Naveen Patnaik for his support all these years. Realised that politics is not the only means to support people,” Satpathy tweeted.

There is a need for more fearless voices in journalism now. Distancing myself from politics to refocus on journalism. Grateful to my leader Shri Naveen Patnaik for his support all these years. Realised that politics is not the only means to support people.1/1 — Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) March 5, 2019

The 62-year-old editor-turned-politician said: “I am taking this decision as per the wish of my 13-year-old son. I am not the person on whom any pressure can work.”

“My son wants me to stay at home, focus on journalism and not to contest the election,” PTI quoted Satpathy as saying.

While Panda had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as well as the Lok Sabha due to differences with chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Satpathy’s decision has surprised all.

Stating that he respects Patnaik and the people of Dhenkanal and Angul for their love and affection, Satpathy said there was no specific political reason behind his decision.