Tata Group’s response to Anjuli Pandit: We hear you, recognise the opportunity to raise the bar

A day after a former executive at the Taj Hotels levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against former CEO and MD Rakesh Sarna, the Tata Group on Thursday said that they “hear” Anjuli Pandit and “recognise the opportunity to raise the bar”.

In a column in The Indian Express on Thursday, Pandit accused the group of not doing anything when she approached them for resolution. However, in an email response to The Indian Express, a Tata Group spokesperson said that they had heard Pandit under the “Tata Code of Conduct”.

The IE earlier reported that Tata Group wanted to her to resign stating personal reasons and when refused to do that, Tata Sons set up a second committee to look into her complaint. Anjuli Pandit deposed before the committee in August 2016 but she is yet to receive a copy of the panel’s report.

However, the Tata spokesperson in its response to IE said that the matter regarding Pandit was investigated by an appropriate independent committee and the findings were informed to her by a former director of IHCL.

Pandit refuted the claim saying she repeatedly chased them for a copy of the report ever since the hearing in August 2016. “All I was told is that I should drop the case now and we should all move on,” she told IE.

“The very next day, I was shocked to see an article in a financial paper stating that Rakesh Sarna has been given a clean chit in the sexual harassment case,” she further said.

In a detailed piece on Thursday, Anjuli claimed that she had knocked on the doors of Group Executive Council members, Taj board members, the chairman and the senior-most HR official for the resolution. However, the best thing they could do to ask Anjuli to resign from Taj Hotels.