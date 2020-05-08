Tasmac liquor shops to close in Tamil Nadu, Madras HC orders online sale

The high court has mandated not to sell more than 2 bottles of 750 ml of liquor of any type at a time.

Taking cognisance of the people queuing in large numbers outside the liquor shops in the state, the Madras High Court has ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu while allowing liquor to be sold online in the state. A divisional bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Satynarayana passed the order.

The Madras High Court order also prohibited the purchase of liquor in bulk. The high court has mandated not to sell more than 2 bottles of 750 ml of liquor of any type at a time and liquor can’t be sold to the same person on not more than two days in a week with a minimum gap of three days.

Also, the high court has ruled against payment in cash for the purchase of liquor with exception to people without a mobile wallet facility. Those who will book liquor online and pay via digital modes will be allowed to buy two bottles of 750 ml liquor while those who will book liquor on a token basis will be allowed to book only one bottle of 750 ml.

The court found breach of social distancing requirements at the stores and said liquor is not an appropriate commodity and ordered the closure until May 17, when the Centre’s enforced lockout is expected to end.

Madras HC judges watched the last 48 hours’ video footage of TASMAC shops and agreed with the people who filed the case that MHA guidelines were violated and ordered the shops to be closed with immediate effect.

Chief of the opposition, DMK president M.K. Stalin has claimed that opening liquor shops would result in a further increase in coronavirus spread. The state is said to have sold nearly 170 crore liquor worth since Thursday’s opening of its stores.

Tamil Nadu’s novel coronavirus count today increased to 6,009 with 600 more fresh Covid-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, health minister C Vijayabhaskar said. The state’s death toll has reached 40.