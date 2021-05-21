  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tarun Tejpal, former Tehelka editor in chief, acquitted by Goa court in 2013 sexual assault case

By: |
May 21, 2021 11:06 AM

Tarun Tejpal faced trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Goa's five-star hotel way back in November 2013.

The Goa Police Crime Branch had filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against Tarun Tejpal in the case in February 2014.

Tarun Tejpal, former editor in chief of Tehelka magazine, has been acquitted by a Goa court in the 2013 sexual assault case.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

