Tarun Tejpal Case Verdict: Goa court to now pronounce judgement in rape case on May 21

The Goa Police Crime Branch had filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him in the case in February 2014.

Journalist Tarun Tejpal Sexual Assault Case Verdict: A District and Sessions Court in Goa, which was likely to pronounce its judgment in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal today, has adjourned the verdict to May 21. Reports said that the court could not work on the case as there was no electricity in the last two-three days due to the cyclone Tauktae. The judgement in the rape case was earlier expected on April 27, but the court deferred it on May 12 and then again on May 19. The court had cited a shortage of staff on account of Covid-19 while expressing its inability to pronounce the judgement on May 12. Tarun Tejpal faced trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Goa’s five-star hotel way back in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30 same year and was later released on bail. Tejpal had however denied the allegations.

The Goa Police Crime Branch had filed a 2,846-page charge sheet against him in the case in February 2014. If the court convicts Tejpal today, it may hear the arguments of prosecution and defence arguments for deciding the quantum of sentence.

He faced trial under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by person in position of control).

While Tejpal had pleaded not guilty, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges framed against him. The top court had refused to quash the charges. It then directed the trial court to conclude the case within six months.