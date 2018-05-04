Targeted for ‘ignoring’ UP after dust storm, Adityanath speaks up, makes this big statement

. “Siddaramaiah ji is a perfectionist at lying, I am personally monitoring relief work in the areas affected due to heavy rain and dust storms in UP. I will visit those areas tomorrow,” Adityanath said.

Criticised for prioritising Karnataka elections over crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has said he is personally monitoring the situation in his state where over 70 people have lost their lives in a duststorm. He further targeted his Karnataka counterpart K Siddaramaiah for spreading lies. “Siddaramaiah ji is a perfectionist at lying, I am personally monitoring relief work in the areas affected due to heavy rain and dust storms in UP. I will visit those areas tomorrow,” Adityanath said.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to reach Agra and visit the areas affected by rain and dust storms. He is scheduled to review the relief and restoration works tomorrow morning. Later, he will leave for Kanpur to monitor the restoration work.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had targeted Adityanath after offering condolences for the deaths in UP. “I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there,” he said.

Adityanath had to cut short his election campaign in Karnataka after it was reported that many people had lost their lives in the dust storm followed by heavy rains on Wednesday night.

On Friday, the weather office predicted more thunderstorms in parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Adityanath was scheduled to continue campaigning till Saturday noon.

In Uttar Pradesh, former CM Akhilesh Yadav criticised Yogi Adityanath and said that the 45-year-old politician should have returned to Uttar Pradesh immediately. “People chose Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of their state, not for politics in Karnataka. If he cannot return even in such circumstances, then he should form a ‘math’ and stay in Karnataka forever,” Yadav tweeted yesterday.

The Congress has also slammed Adityanath for not cutting short his trip. Party’s national spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala, said, “Even if people of Uttar Pradesh are suffering, I am busy culling out ‘jumlas’ (gimmicks) in Karnataka elections — Adityanath, missing chief minister, Uttar Pradesh.”