  • MORE MARKET STATS

Target 2022! Arvind Kejriwal sets sight on Gujarat Assembly polls after AAP’s strong show in Surat

By: |
February 26, 2021 3:53 PM

While the BJP retained power in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) by winning 93 seats, the AAP bagged the remaining 27 seats.

Now, six crore people of Gujarat will observe the work of 27 AAP corporators. If you perform well, I am sure there will be a huge revolution in 2022," the Delhi chief minister added.Now, six crore people of Gujarat will observe the work of 27 AAP corporators. If you perform well, I am sure there will be a huge revolution in 2022," the Delhi chief minister added.

Buyoed by the Aam Aadmi Party’s good performance in the recently-held Surat civic polls, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has now set his eyes on the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls. Kejriwal, who arrived in Surat on Friday, said that AAP would seek votes from the people of the state in the next Assembly polls based on the performance of the party’s 27 newly-elected corporators in the city. Polls to six civic bodies in Gujarat, including in Surat, were held on Sunday.

While the BJP retained power in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) by winning 93 seats, the AAP bagged the remaining 27 seats. The Congress failed to win even a single seat. During his address to the party corporators here, Kejriwal said, “The people of Gujarat are watching you with great hope. In our first attempt, AAP won 28 Assembly seats in Delhi and came to power.

Related News

People trusted us because they knew that we are true patriots, as we were associated with Anna Hazare’s agitation.” “In the 49 days of our rule, we did a lot of pro- people work. As a result, the people of Delhi gave us 67 seats in the second election. Now, six crore people of Gujarat will observe the work of 27 AAP corporators. If you perform well, I am sure there will be a huge revolution in 2022,” the Delhi chief minister added.

Fearing a “poaching attempt”, Kejriwal warned the elected representatives to inform the party leaders if “anyone from the BJP” contacts them over phone and gives an offer to switch sides. “I am sure that BJP people will call you. But remember, our true wealth is people’s trust. If anyone of you switches side, it will break the trust of six crore people.

Even if one person switches side, the BJP and others will get a chance to say that AAP is no different from others,” he said. The AAP convenor urged the newly-elected corporators to be ready to help the people of their respective wards, and also asked them to share their phone numbers in their areas so that citizens can contact them easily.

“Even if you are not able to do someone’s work, never insult those who approach you for help. Always show respect to the people. We will seek votes from the people of Gujarat on the basis of your performance here,” he added. Kejriwal is scheduled to conduct a road show in the city on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Target 2022! Arvind Kejriwal sets sight on Gujarat Assembly polls after AAP’s strong show in Surat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nirav Modi extradition: High security cell at Arthur Road jail could soon be the new address of fugitive diamond merchant
2State Assembly election 2021 full schedule Live: Mamata Banerjee announces hike in minimum wages just ahead of poll schedule
3Marriage an institution between biological man and woman, not just union of individuals: Centre tells Delhi High Court