Target 2019: ‘If BHU can, why can’t AMU, Jamia?’ – Yogi Adityanath’s demand for Dalit quota

Ghaziabad: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the media after a meeting with all western Uttar Pradesh MPs and MLAs of BJP, in Ghaziabad on Monday, June 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded reservation for Dalits in minority-run institutions like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Taking on critics who claim that BJP is an anti-Dalit party, the Uttar Pradesh CM has said that those “concerned” for the welfare of Dalits should raise the issue. At a public meeting in Kannauj on Sunday, Adityanath argued that if institutions like Banaras Hindu University can give reservation benefits to Dalits, then why shouldn’t varsities like Jamia and AMU follow suit.

“Those who are saying that Dalits are being discriminated against must be asked when will they raise issue of reservation for Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University? When BHU can provide reservation for Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?,” asked Yogi Adityanath.

The matter on SC/ST reservation in AMU, Jamia is in the Supreme Court.

In April this year, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlod had said that Narendra Modi government at the Centre was trying to restore quota for SCs and STs are Jamia and AMU. Gehlot had blamed the previous UPA government because of which reservation for Dalits do not apply to these varsities.

“The JMI and AMU are central universities but the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government made them minority institutions. And hence reservation for SC and ST students does not apply there. But these are funded by the central government. Any institution funded or aided by the Central government must have provisions of reservation for SC, ST and OBCs as per the Central government rules. We have presented our side in the Supreme Court and also submitted a changed affidavit. Now waiting for apex court’s response,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by IANS.

At the event on Sunday, Adityanath also targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress president only remembers temples during elections. “The Congress president remembers temples only during the elections. Four generations of Rahul’s family have never worn a ‘janeu’ (sacred thread worn by Hindus), but at the time of elections, he shows his janeu,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

“The four generations of Rahul Gandhi have never moved a step towards a temple. One should visit a temple with a feeling of devotion and not for politics or to show off,” he added.

Adityanath also alleged that Gandhi and other Congress leaders demotivate the Indian Army. “When the Army guns down the terrorists, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders raise questions against the Army. The BJP government at the Centre is trying to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the roots and also address the problem of separatism, which has made the Congress worried,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM, who has recently failed to power BJP to victory in many bypolls in the state, also called for the Congress’ end, alleging that the party speaks in the language of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“Time has come to liberate the country from the Congress which speaks in the language of Lashkar-e-Toiba (Lashkar-e-Toiba ki bhasha bolne waali Congress se desh ko mukt karne kaa samay aa gaya hai),” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.