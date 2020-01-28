Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India’s ambassador to US: MEA

He replaces Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India's envoy in Washington. Shringla has been named as India's next foreign secretary.
Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.
