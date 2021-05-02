Tarakeswar Assembly Election Results 2021: Swapan Dasgupta vs Surajit Ghosh vs Ramendu Singha Roy Election Results Live Updates

West Bengal Tarakeswar Election Results 2021, West Bengal Tarakeswar Vidhan Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Tarakeswar assembly constituency falls in the Hooghly district.
BJP has nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against the TMC's Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh.
Tarakeswar West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021 Live News: Tarakeswar assembly constituency falls in the Hooghly district. People of the constituency voted in the third phase on April 6 and are keenly awaiting the result which will be announced tomorrow. Tarakeshwar had been a communist stronghold and voted for Marxist Forward Block ten times since 1967 including consecutive polls in 1969, 1971 and 1972. It went to the Trinamool Congress in 2011 and 2016 when Rachhpal Singh won the seat for the party on both the occasions.
However, the battle of 2021 is not simple for the TMC just like the previous two elections. This time, the BJP has nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against the TMC’s Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh. The TMC had replaced its sitting MLA Rachhpal Singh by fielding Roy. Notably, the intensity of temple town Tarakeswar can be gauged from the fact that PM Narendra Modi threw his might behind Swapan Dasgupta and himself campaigned for the former MP.
Read More
Live Blog
Tarakeswar Assembly Election Results 2021 Live: West Bengal Tarakeswar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2021 Live Streaming
Highlights
Like many other Hooghly seats, the nomination of Swapan Dasgupta did not go without controversy. He faced a revolt from the local BJP leaders but the differences were subsequently ironed out after senior leaders' intervention. Notably, there are talks across the corner that Dasgupta is a strong contender for BJP's Bengal CM post, the 'Bhumiputra' that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah referred to. However, BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh has said that it's not necessary that a sitting MLA will be made the CM.
Highlights