Tarakeswar Assembly Election Results 2021: Swapan Dasgupta vs Surajit Ghosh vs Ramendu Singha Roy Election Results Live Updates

BJP has nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against the TMC's Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh.

Tarakeswar West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021 Live News: Tarakeswar assembly constituency falls in the Hooghly district. People of the constituency voted in the third phase on April 6 and are keenly awaiting the result which will be announced tomorrow. Tarakeshwar had been a communist stronghold and voted for Marxist Forward Block ten times since 1967 including consecutive polls in 1969, 1971 and 1972. It went to the Trinamool Congress in 2011 and 2016 when Rachhpal Singh won the seat for the party on both the occasions.

However, the battle of 2021 is not simple for the TMC just like the previous two elections. This time, the BJP has nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against the TMC’s Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh. The TMC had replaced its sitting MLA Rachhpal Singh by fielding Roy. Notably, the intensity of temple town Tarakeswar can be gauged from the fact that PM Narendra Modi threw his might behind Swapan Dasgupta and himself campaigned for the former MP.

Read More