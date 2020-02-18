Tapas Pal, former Trinamool Congress MP and veteran Bengali actor, passes away at 61

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal passes away at 61.

Former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. He was 61.

The actor-turned-politician was an MLA from Alipore between 2001 and 2006. In the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he won from the Krishnanagar constituency.

According to a PTI report, Paul had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter. He complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 AM. He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years.

In 2014, Pal was caught on camera threatening to kill CPI(M) workers and have their ‘women raped’ if any of TMC workers were attacked, according to The Indian Express. Pal was arrested in December 2016 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the Ponzi firm Rose Valley Group. He was released after serving a 13 months sentence.

He is survived by his wife Nandini Pal and daughter Sohini Pal. His wife is currently a participant of Bigg Boss Bangla and daughter is an actor.