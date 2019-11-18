Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait suffers serious injuries in knife attack in Mysuru | WATCH VIDEO

Tanveer Sait’s condition is stated to be stable. ( Photo/Facebook)

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked: Former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait suffered serious injuries on Sunday night when a man attacked him with a knife during a wedding ceremony in Mysuru. Sait was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent immediate surgery. The leader, who suffered injuries on his neck, is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The brazen attack, which was caught on camera, shows a man in red shirt and black trousers launching a sudden attack on Sait who was seated in the front row watching a singing performance during the wedding. The attacker identified as Farhaan Pasha, 25, tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by people and handed over to the police.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna said Pasha, who is a carpenter by profession and a resident of Udaygiri, is being quizzed. “The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained,” Balakrishna told The Indian Express.

The 52-year-old leader has represented Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru district in the Karnataka Assembly five times. Sait served as Primary and Secondary Education Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. He was also a minister during SM Krishna’s regime.