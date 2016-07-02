Tanker scam: Kapil Mishra seeks copy of FIR, to appear before ACB on Monday

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra today sought a copy of the FIR in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore water tanker scam linking former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Kapil Mishra is scheduled to appear before the anti-graft body of Delhi government, which recently summoned him, on Monday.

In his letter to investigation officer Brij Mohan, Mishra sought to know in which case he has been summoned by the probe agency as it has not mentioned any case in its notice served on him last month, calling it “defective”.

“Though, the notice does not mention the case regarding which I have been called to appear and is therefore defective, I understand that it might be pertaining to the investigation into the tanker scam for which I had written to the Lieutenant Governor.

“Further, as a complainant in the aforesaid case, I am entitled to a copy of the FIR which I have not received. It is, therefore, requested that a copy of the FIR filed in this case may be furnished to me. I shall in any case be attending the hearing on July 4,” Mishra said.

Last month, a case was registered by ACB in connection with the alleged 400-crore water tanker scam linking Dikshit.

After registration of FIR, ACB chief M K Meena had said two complaints were received with regard to the scam and those named in the complaints include Dikshit and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He had also said both Dikshit and Kejriwal would soon be quizzed.

In June, AAP government had sent a report of a fact-finding committee on the scam to Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta had also filed a complaint with Jung accusing Kejriwal of “suppressing” the committee’s report for 11 months.

The Lt Governor had then forwarded the committee’s report as well as Gupta’s complaint to ACB.

“The report of the committee suggests that the acts of omission and commissions by the Delhi Jal Board under Dikshit has resulted in loss of approximately Rs 400 crore to the exchequer,” Mishra had said in a letter to Jung asking him to order ACB probe in the case.