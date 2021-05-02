  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Results 2021 LIVE: Can AIADMK stave off Stalin storm in Tamil Nadu? Counting at 8 AM

By:
May 2, 2021 6:04 AM

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Vidhan Sabha Election Results Live: The Counting is underway

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Election Results 2021,According to exit polls released on April 29, the DMK led by MK Stalin is expected to sweep the southern state by winning over 150 of 234 seats.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: After ruling for 10 years, the ruling AIADMK is predicted to be on its way out of power in Tamil Nadu. According to exit polls released on April 29, the DMK led by MK Stalin is expected to sweep the southern state by winning over 150 of 234 seats. The AIADMK, on the other hand, is projected to get just 70-8 seats. Except for one poll, all have predicted massive win for Stalin. The predictions for the DMK range from 160-193 seats. India News-Jan Ki Baat, however, has projected hung assembly with DMK getting 110-130 and AIADMK 102-123.

This was the first assembly election two regional parties went to polls without their supreme leaders, J Jayalalitha for K Karunanidhi. The AIADMK was led by E Palaniswami while DMK was headed by Stalin. There were two other alliances in the fray but their impact is projected to be limited with seats predictions ranging from 4-6 for Dhinakarana led AMMK and 0-2 seats for Kamal Haasan-led MMK.

In Puducherry, the NDA is expected to win 16-23 of 30 seats. The Congress-led UPA may have to settle with 6-13 seats. The Congress was in the power in the state but its government fell after some of its MLAs quit the government just months before the elections. For NDA, N Rangaswamy’s All India NR Congress is the largest party which is contesting on 16 seats while the BJP is fighting on 9. From UPA, the Congress is contesting on 14 seats, DMK 13, CPI 1, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 1 and one independent.

