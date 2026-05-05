As actor-turned-politician “Thalapathy” Vijay secured a historic hold in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the spotlight has swiftly shifted from electoral triumph to the far more complex challenge of governance.

With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a dominant political force, Tamil Nadu’s new “Thalaivaa” is now facing the formidable task of translating a sprawling 95-page manifesto into actionable policy.

While the people’s mandate has signaled a significant shift in the state’s political landscape, the road to forming a stable government remains incomplete. Vijay is yet to reach the 118 majority mark and must navigate coalition arithmetic to claim power. Meanwhile, at the heart of this transition lies a deeper question: can the ambitious “Vijay Model” of welfare coexist with Tamil Nadu’s fiscal realities?

The ‘Vijay Model’ of welfare: Expanding the social safety net

Thalapathy Vijay’s electoral pitch rested heavily on an aggressive expansion of the state’s welfare architecture, aimed at women, youth and the rural economy.

Among the major poll promises is a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of households, along with six free LPG cylinders annually. The manifesto also proposes support for indigent brides in the form of 8 grams of gold and a silk saree.

For the youth, the commitments are equally expansive: collateral-free education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh, covering students from Class 12 to PhD levels, and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 for graduates.

In a bid to bring in more employment, the party has also pledged to create five lakh “CM People Service Associate” roles at the grassroots level, each offering a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. The social security net is further widened with promises of Rs 3,000 monthly pensions for the elderly, widows and differently-abled individuals, alongside Rs 20,000 in relief for fishermen during the annual fishing ban. However, several analysts, including Nomura and Jefferies, pointed out that, “Will Vijay be victorious in tackling the poll promises?”

Fiscal reality check: Can Tamil Nadu afford it?

While the blueprint of welfare has drawn public support, it has simultaneously raised serious concerns among economists and policy analysts.

According to a report by Dinamalar, the estimated cost of implementing all 336 promises could reach a staggering Rs 12 lakh crore annually which is nearly three times Tamil Nadu’s projected total expenditure of around Rs 4.39 lakh crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

These numbers have triggered alarm over the sustainability of such a model. With over 60% of the state’s revenue already committed to salaries, pensions and interest payments, experts warn that financing such an expansive welfare programme could push the fiscal deficit to precarious levels.

Coalition challenge: The final hurdle to power

Despite the electoral breakthrough, Vijay’s immediate challenge lies in numbers. Without an absolute majority, TVK must secure the backing of alliance partners to form the government. How these negotiations unfold will not only decide the leadership structure but also influence policy priorities and fiscal strategy in the early days of governance.

Yet, not everyone is skeptical about Vijay’s ability to deliver.

Speaking to Financial Express, Congress spokesperson and political analyst Dr Tejaswini Gowda struck a note of cautious optimism. “If a leader is visionary or has a massive force, he can do anything and everything. Vijay has the ability to manage finance and his government. He knows his basic resources and I believe he can fulfill them in his term,” she said.

Shedding light on Tamil Nadu’s strong revenue base, the political analyst said, “He will know and understand how to utilise the state budget and revenue and serve the people who voted for him.”

Gowda also pointed to systemic inefficiencies as a key area of reform. “To run the show, he should first prevent seepage in the system. The present political election process is polluted and it’s always a blame game as to what to blame and whom to blame. Vijay himself faced it firsthand during the Karur incident. So, why not trust him?” she said.

Drawing parallels with past leaders, she noted, “MGR did it. Jayalalithaa did it. Take Indira Gandhiji for that matter. She carried out land reforms that were considered impossible, aiming to reduce economic inequality. If a leader is visionary, he can do anything and everything.”

Political signals: Congress, alliances and what lies ahead

On the political front, Gowda hinted at potential alignments, suggesting that the Congress leadership could take a strategic call on supporting TVK. “I believe the Congress high command will definitely take a good decision and Rahul Gandhi and Vijay are on good terms,” she said, recalling that as far back as 2006, Rahul Gandhi had explored the possibility of Vijay joining the party.