Tamil Nadu: Won’t be intimidated, says MK Stalin; IT raids continue at properties linked to son-in-law Sabareesan

MK Stalin said that people will give a clear answer to NDA's misadventures on April 6.

As income tax searches continued at the premises on MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, the DMK president today said that he is the son of Kalaignar and such actions cannot scare him. Addressing a campaign rally, Stalin said that he was informed about the raid when he reached Trichy from Chennai today. “I got news of a raid going on at my daughter’s house in Chennai. Modi government is trying to save the AIADMK government now…I want to tell Modi that this is DMK, don’t forget that, I’m the son of Kalaignar. I’ll not be scared with this,” he said in Perambalur.

Stalin said that he had faced MISA and Emergency and raids like this may scare AIADMK but not DMK. “They think they can scare us with the raids, this may happen with AIADMK but this will not happen with DMK,” said MK Stalin.

He said that people will give a clear answer to NDA’s misadventures on April 6. “Since there is no support from the people to the NDA, the BJP is abusing its power as usual. We are not AIADMK to fall on our feet addicted for fear of intimidation! No fear! We will boldly oppose! People will give a clear answer to your misadventure on April 6,” said Stalin.

At around 8 AM today, the Income Tax department began searches at the residence, office and several other premises linked to Sabareesan in Chennai. According to reports, one of the places where the raid is underway is Sabareesan’s home located in Neelangarai just outside Chennai where Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai lives.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and KS Alagiri slammed the Centre and accused the government of misusing central agencies. “Once again BJP uses the Central Agencies to attack their political opponents. It’s a disgrace- this raid on Thiru MK Stalin’s family members. The people of Tamil Nadu will not be cowed by fascist BJP,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet.

President Tamil Nadu Congress KS Alagiri said that the BJP is using income tax as its last weapon. “The BJP has finally used the income tax as its last weapon in an attempt to somehow win the coming assembly elections. It has used the IT department against DMK leader MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, DMK Anna Nagar candidate MK Mohan and DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji…The BJP thinks that this could paralyze the DMK. Daydreaming,” said Alagiri.

Condemning the raids, he said that no one can have an alternative opinion on the fact that the secular progressive coalition parties have the strength to face such repression.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury also said condemned the IT raids. “The gross misuse of central agencies as a political tool is condemnable. Facing imminent defeat, the BJP is resorting to intimidate & browbeat opposition. This will only steel people’s resolve to comprehensively defeat the BJP alliance in TN. Everywhere,” he said.

The IT department has said that the raids are being conducted based on credible inputs related to the movement of cash for election campaign in Tamil Nadu. The development comes just days before Tamil Nadu votes to elect a new government on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.