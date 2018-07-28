Tamil Nadu woman dies as husband performs delivery watching YouTube videos

Representative Image: PTI

A Tamil Nadu man’s attempt to assist his wife while giving homebirth to their baby, by watching YouTube videos went horribly wrong, as the wife passed away. On July 22, the husband of the deceased 28-year-old accompanied by his friend and friend’s wife tried delivering the baby at home, following which his wife lost consciousness due to excessive blood loss and eventually died.

YouTube videos have become the source of learning new things and trying out enticing do-it-yourself projects for several millennials and Gen Z. But apparently, not all online videos are as resourceful or effective and can end up in such disasters. Those who tried delivering the woman’s second kid at home had no knowledge of medicine or physiology what so ever.

According to reports, the woman from Tirupur of Tamil Nadu went into labour on July 22, when her husband Karthikeyan called his friend Praveen and his wife to assist him in his wife’s natural delivery. The couple had been reportedly following several YouTube and Facebook videos ever since she conceived her first child.

The mother lost consciousness after she gave birth to a healthy baby, and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The Police did not come to know about the incident until a week after the birth when the locals informed the city health officer about it. Later the deceased’s father also lodged a complaint with the police, after which Karthikeyan and the rest were taken into custody for interrogation.