Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls 2022: Voting on February 19; counting of votes on Feb 22

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has announced that the voting for the urban local bodies will be held on February 19 and counting of votes will be held on February 22. Addressing a press conference yesterday, state election commissioner V Palanikumar said that polling will be held for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 other urban local bodies in a single phase. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct came into effect yesterday.

The filing of nomination for the single-phase poll will commence from January 28 and would go on till February 4. The SEC will conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers on February 5 and February 7 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

The SEC announced the poll schedule after the Madras High Court on Tuesday gave its nod to conduct the elections to urban local bodies while saying that it will monitor the polls. Holding that the elections cannot be ordered to be deferred, the court had dismissed a batch of PILs on the issue.

Palanikumar said that the counting of votes will take place on February 22 and results announced the same day. Indirect elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities will be held on March 4. The newly elected members will assume office on March 2.

The SEC said arrangements have been made to ensure that Coronavirus infected persons too exercise their franchise towards the close of the election day.

While the ruling DMK will seek votes in the name of its policies and the Stalin government’s performance so far, the main opposition AIADMK will look to regain people’s trust through the local administration polls.