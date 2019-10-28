Tamil Nadu: Trapped in borewell for 60 hours, two-year-old boy faints; rescue efforts still on

Rescue operations continue to save boy stuck in Tamil Nadu borewell. (PHOTO: ANI)

Efforts to rescue two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson, trapped in a borewell at 25 feet for over 60 hours in Nadukattupatti of Tamil Nadu, are currently underway. Rescue officials involved in the operation said that the child has fainted, but was breathing.

According to them, a hole parallel to the borewell which is about three meters away was being drilled. A rig that could drill upto 100 feet has been pressed into service. After completion of the drilling, a tunnel-like structure would be created. The fire officials would reach the child using this tunnel with an oxygen cylinder. A team of 25 rescuers was on the job on the advice of experts.

News agency ANI reported that the drilling process is still going on and officials are continuously monitoring the boy’s situation.

Sujith Wilson fell into the 600-feet borewell in Tiruchirappalli on October 25. He was, however, trapped at 25 feet. The incident took place when he was playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening.

Fire officials said that steps have been taken to prevent the child from falling down further from 90 feet, adding that they were confident of rescuing the kid.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar and Tourism Minister N Nagarajan has been camping at the site since Friday night. The minister said that all efforts were on to rescue the kid.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday also tweeted, praying for the well being of the two-year-old.

“While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in the borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued and reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest,” he said.