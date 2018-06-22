Tamil Nadu: Students protest transfer of ‘beloved’ English teacher, school forced to defer it by 10 days

Students stop Bhagwan from leaving. (Source: IE)

In a story that is sure to set a new benchmark in terms of the affection and respect that teachers can earn from students, the transfer of an English teacher at government high school teacher in Tiruvallur, north of Chennai, had to be delayed by 10 days following an unusual protest from students.

28-year-old G Bhagawan was one of the two English teachers at school and was transferred along with one more as part of a routine redeployment of staff to maintain the teacher-student ratio in government schools.

The students, however, were left shocked by the move to transfer their favourite teacher and launched a protest on Wednesday. The protest saw over 100 students from various classes of Government High School in Veliagaram virtually holding the teacher hostage after learning of his transfer to another school in the region.

The principal of the school A Aravindan told The Indian Express that Bhagwan had completed the process to leave the school but was stopped by the students.

“Bhagawan was teaching English from 6th to 10th standard. Transfer orders came on Tuesday. Another teacher came to the school on Wednesday at 9 am, completed procedures and left to join the new school before 10 am. But Bhagawan, who got delayed in the process, was stopped by students,” he was quoted as saying.

He said that students had also informed their parents about the transfer of both the English teachers and they also reached the school leading to dramatic events. Aravindan added that Bhagwan was one of the best teachers of his school.

“I was told to wait for 10 days to execute the transfer order. Parents are realising that it is part of the usual process,” Aravindan said.

The Parents and Teachers’ Association (PTA) also reached out to local MP PM Narasimhan asking him to cancel the transfer order. However, he convinced PTA members that the transfer was a part of the regular procedure.

Speaking about this emotional reception, Bhagwan said that his colleague who got transferred had left before him. He revealed that the students had even taken away his scooter key and snatched his bag as well.

“I was stopped by students when I stepped out of the office. They took away my scooter key first. Then they snatched my bag, crying and shouting loudly. Then they literally dragged me to the classroom. I earned not only my salary but their love and affection too,” he added.