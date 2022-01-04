Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt to shut down Amma mini clinics; AIADMK claims political vendetta

The previous AIADMK government led by then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had launched the scheme in December 2020.

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian has said that the state government will shut down Amma mini clinics which were started by the previous AIADMK government. Subramanian claimed that these clinics were not functioning properly. He also said that doctors appointed at these clinics would be deployed at other places by the health department.

The previous AIADMK government led by then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had launched the scheme in December 2020. As per the scheme, the state government had planned to set up 2,000 Amma mini clinics to provide healthcare services to the poor near their homes.

Subramanian claimed that the scheme was temporary and the clinics were functioning from buildings that were meant for a different purpose. “The clinics were a one-year temporary scheme and 1,820 doctors were appointed….The services of those doctors who had been appointed to Amma mini-clinics were utilised during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Even now, their services have been extended till March 2022 for Covid-19 related duties and after that, the government will use them appropriately,” he said.

The health minister also claimed that the clinics did not provide an effective treatment to patients and added that other state government schemes like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum, Inniyur Kaapom, Subramanian have the data of persons who availed treatment but no such data are available for Amma mini-clinics, reported the Indian Express.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK coordinator Palaniswami alleged political vendetta behind the closure of the Amma mini clinics. He said that the clinics were opened to help poor people in rural and urban areas get free treatment and the DMK government has decided to close these just because it has Amma’s name. Late J Jayalalithaa is popularly referred to as Amma. “The government has once again shown that it doesn’t care about the welfare of the downtrodden,” alleged Palaniswami.