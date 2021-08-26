Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt introduces bill for quota to govt school students in professional courses

Stalin said that this 7.5% reservation is akin to the 7.5% internal reservation introduced last year for admission in undergraduate medical courses.

In a populist measure, the MK Stalin-led DMK government has introduced a bill in Tamil Nadu Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students for admission in professional courses including veterinary sciences, fisheries, engineering, law and agricultural courses in universities, private and government colleges as well as in government-aided colleges.

The state cabinet had earlier decided to table the bill in the Assembly following the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) D Murugesan committee which has raised the issue of fewer government students getting into professional courses.

Speaking on the bill in the Assembly, CM MK Stalin said that students of government schools compete with private students and struggle to get higher education of their choice. The CM quoted past data that showed a declining trend of government school students in professional colleges. Stalin said that this 7.5% reservation is akin to the 7.5% internal reservation introduced last year for admission in undergraduate medical courses.

The opposition AIADMK also welcomed the bill. With Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami supporting the bill, it is expected to pass unanimously.

The Justice (Retd) D Murugesan committee had recommended that not less than 10 per cent seats be set aside for government school students in professional courses and that without affecting the existing reservation structure. Students who have studied in a government school from classes 6 to 12 will be eligible for availing the reservation.

“It is evident from the commission’s report that there exist de facto inequalities between the government school students and the private school students,” read the statement of objects and reason of the bill. The statement said that the decision has been taken to bring real equality between government school students and private school students.