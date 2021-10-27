  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu: Six killed, 10 others injured in blast at firecracker shop in Kallakurichi, CM Stalin announces ex-gratia

October 27, 2021 9:48 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the people who died in the fire accident.

Six persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday in a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. Fire tenders from Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi rushed to the spot to put down the flames, even as the sudden blast leading to the explosion of the firecrackers caused a panic in the town.

Five persons, who sustained injuries in the blast, were admitted to the Kallakurichi government hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The sixth person died this morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of the people who died in the fire accident and Rs 1 lakh to those wounded and undergoing treatment for burns in the emergency ward.

 

