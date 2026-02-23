The Election Commission of India released the final poll list for Tamil Nadu on Monday — deleting more than 97 lakh names. The state will have 5.67 crore eligible voters as it heads into Assembly elections later this year. The announcement came after a special intensive revion of voter rolls that lasted nearly four months.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Monday that the state electorate had stood at 6.41 crore prior to the SIR process. She informed during a press conference that 97.37 lakh names were deleted under various categories while 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll.

The CEO confirmed that continuous updation of voter rolls will now begin with immediate effect. She urged people to verify their names in the electoral roll and submit applications for inclusion (Form-6), correction (Form-8), or deletion (Form-7) through online or offline modes if required.

How to check your name in final voter list?

Tamil Nadu residents can check for their names in the final voter list shared on the state election commission website.

Here are the steps to follow:

Log onto the Tamil Nadu election website or click on the direct link given here. Select the ‘Special Intensive Revision 2026’ option Go to the section labelled ‘Final Publication of Electoral Roll- SIR 2026’ Enter details such as district, Assembly constituency and polling booth. Note that the latter might have changed during the updation process. Voters can download the final roll in PDF format and search for their names.

They can also check with booth level officers to access the final electoral roll and verify enrollment status. The ECINET mobile application can also be used to check details.