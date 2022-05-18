Tamil Nadu shocker: Two buses collide head-on in Salem, horror caught on camera — Watch VIDEO

In a major accident, two private buses collided with each other, leaving several people injured. The horrific head-on collision — which was caught on CCTV installed inside one of the buses — reportedly took place in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.

Over 30 people are said to have been injured in the accident while some of them are critical and undergoing treatment.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening, when a private bus coming from Edappadi collided with another coming from Thiruchengode.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the bus being driven at high speed, with the radio blasting in the background. In the next few seconds, the shadow of another bus — coming from the opposite side — can be seen in the CCTV footage. The driver tries to turn the vehicle to the left, but is unable to do so.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited.



(Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The buses collide head-on and the driver and passengers are seen being thrown violently off their seats.

In the last few seconds of the 25-second video footage, the driver of the bus can be seen lying motionless. However, soon after, he is seen sitting up and rubbing his head before trying to get up.