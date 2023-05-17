scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu shocker: Narrow escape for Coimbatore woman in chain-snatching attempt – WATCH Video

The incident occurred in Hudco Coloby in Peelamedu on Sunday when the victim identified as Kowsalya went out for a walk.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore
The woman while holding on the chain fell to the ground. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

A woman on her morning walk in a prime residential locality in Coimbatore narrowly escaped being run over by a car after one of its passengers attempted to snatch her chain. The two accused – Abhishek and Sakthivel – have been arrested, reported The News Minute.

CCTV visuals showed a white car began tailing her and one of its occupants, rolling down the window, tried to snatch her chain. Trying to save the chain, she lost her balance and fell to the ground, as the car kept moving.

Following the incident, Kowshalya filed a complaint at the Singanallur police station. Based on CCTV inputs, police apprehended the duo near Coimbatore airport, who were involved in the chain-snatching attempt.

Abhishek hails from Dharmapuri and settled in Coimbatore, while Abhishek worked as a delivery partner with a food-delivery app. Abhishek has previous records of chain-snatching cases against him.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 10:31 IST

