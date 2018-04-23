Tamil Nadu shocker! BJP-linked lawyer arrested for sexually abusing 9-year-old onboard Thiruvanantpuram-Chennai train

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Tamil Nadu has been arrested for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl onboard Thiruvanantpuram-Chennai train on Sunday. The arrested man is a lawyer by profession and practises in the Madras High Court. He had contested the Assembly polls in 2006 on a BJP ticket and has been identified as KP Prem Ananth (56).

The incident took place around 1:15 am on Sunday when the girl along with her family was travelling to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram. According to the FIR filed by the girl’s mother, Ananth had boarded the train from Coimbatore and the incident occurred between Coimbatore and Erode.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Ananth had not booked a ticket in advance and was carrying an ordinary ticket. He boarded a reserved coach and occupied a berth opposite to where the family was sleeping.

Police said that they have spoken to the other passengers who were present inside the compartment. Police said that Ananth had threatened the fellow passengers saying he is a lawyer and has contacts in the BJP. The passengers then nabbed him and handed him over to the Railway police at Erode.

Police said that Ananth was carrying an identity card of the Madras High Court Advocates’ Association.

The complaint against the accused was filed by the girl’s mother. He has been booked under the stringent provision of the POCSO Act. Ananth had contest elections in 2006 on a BJP ticket from RK Nagar seat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan told The Indian Express that Ananth doesn’t currently hold any key position in the party. She added that he is also not active locally. The leader said that if the crime has happened, the man should get maximum punishment at par with the latest ordinance. “If someone with a BJP link commits a crime, it doesn’t mean that party will tolerate that. We will not tolerate such crimes or criminals,” she told the daily.

This is not the first incident where a BJP leader has found himself embroiled in such case. Earlier this month, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the CBI for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl. In Jammu and Kashmir, two BJP Ministers had to quit the government after they were caught protesting against the arrest of eight persons in connection with Kathua rape and murder case.