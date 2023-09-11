Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, 10 injured in road accident in Tirupattur

Seven people were killed and 10 others were injured after a truck collided with a tourist van parked on the road near the Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.

According to the police, all the deceased were residents of the same village, who were returning to their hometown after a two-day trip to Mysore, ANI reported.

When the van was undergoing repairs after experiencing a malfunction near Natrampalli, a few passengers deboarded and sat on the median of the road. At the same time, a vehicle heading from Krishnagiri first collided with the van and then crushed the people sitting in front of it.



Tirupattur police officials said, “It was early morning with less visibility, and the van was stationary at a sharp turn, which could have been the reason for the speedy mini-truck collision with the van.”

“In the incident, seven women died on the spot, and 10 people suffered critical injuries. Investigation is going on, and further details are awaited,” said the official.