scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Market LIVE

Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, 10 injured in road accident in Tirupattur

Seven people were killed and 10 others were injured after a truck collided with a tourist van near Tirupattur district.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, 10 injured in road accident in Tirupattur
A truck collided with a tourist van parked on the road near the Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning. (Image : Representational )

Seven people were killed and 10 others were injured after a truck collided with a tourist van parked on the road near the Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.

According to the police, all the deceased were residents of the same village, who were returning to their hometown after a two-day trip to Mysore, ANI reported.

Also read: Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Also Read

When the van was undergoing repairs after experiencing a malfunction near Natrampalli, a few passengers deboarded and sat on the median of the road. At the same time, a vehicle heading from Krishnagiri first collided with the van and then crushed the people sitting in front of it.

Tirupattur police officials said, “It was early morning with less visibility, and the van was stationary at a sharp turn, which could have been the reason for the speedy mini-truck collision with the van.”

“In the incident, seven women died on the spot, and 10 people suffered critical injuries. Investigation is going on, and further details are awaited,” said the official.

More Stories on
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 15:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS