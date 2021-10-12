Tamil Nadu rural local body election results live updates: Litmus test for AIADMK, DMK as counting of votes underway

AIADMK’s ally the PMK chose to contest on its own from all the nine districts, while another ally the BJP contested alone in Kallakurichi district.

Tamil Nadu rural local body election results 2021: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections held in nine districts of Tamil Nadu is being done today. Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Kallakurichi were the nine districts that went to polls in two phases on October 6 and 9. The ruling DMK and AIADMK are the major contenders. AIADMK’s ally the PMK chose to contest on its own from all the nine districts, while another ally the BJP contested alone in Kallakurichi district.

The voter turnout in the first phase of polls was 74.37 per cent while that in the second phase was 73.27 percent, as per Tamil Nadu State Election Commission. According to the poll body, Villupuram witnessed a maximum voter turnout of 83.6 percent and Tirunelveli the lowest of 65 percent. While Kallakurichi saw 82 percent, Ranipet: 75.3, Thirupathur: 73.5, Kancheepuram: 72, Chengalpattu and Tenkasi 70 each, respectively, and Vellore registered 68 percent.

