Tamil Nadu: Rs 9.55 lakh found missing from mobile ATM

Published: July 12, 2019 8:49:14 PM

Shortly after a person withdrew Rs 45,000 from the ATM, thick smoke came out of it. The employees found the smoke in the battery and doused the flames.

Tamil Nadu, mobile ATM, ATM, ATM van, india, Erode District Central Cooperative Bank, bank news

A sum of Rs 9.55 lakh was found missing from a mobile ATM of a cooperative bank here on Friday, police said. In a complaint lodged with the police, the Erode District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd said its ATM van with three employees, including the driver, was parked at the central bus-stand after depositing Rs 10 lakh cash in the machine.

Shortly after a person withdrew Rs 45,000 from the ATM, thick smoke came out of it. The employees found the smoke in the battery and doused the flames. Later, the van was taken to the banks head office just a kilometre away to check if the cash in the machine had got damaged. It was then the employees found out that the Rs 9.55 lakh was missing. Based on the complaint, police are interrogating the three employees in the van which had no armed guard.

