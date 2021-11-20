Tamil Nadu releases child policy with focus on their overall well-being

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday released its state child policy and said the 'unique' effort aims at ensuring various aspects of children including their nutrition and education.
The Tamil Nadu State Child Policy 2021 was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here, an official release said.
Even though Tamil Nadu fared better on many of the indices compared to the national average, some issues are preventable and need the attention of the state government. These include malnutrition, anaemia, infant mortality rate and body mass index, it said.
“In order to work towards mitigating these problems and by remaining steadfast in its commitment to create a bright future for its children, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for children, TN has developed the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children-2021 (TNSPC-2021),” the policy stated.
The government takes these issues seriously and affirms addressing these are of paramount importance for achieving its 10 year-roadmap for the state, it said.
This policy “is intended to significantly improve the overall well-being of children and set benchmarks on all indicators on par with international standards,” it added.
