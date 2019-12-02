Tamil Nadu rains: 15 killed, several trapped after wall collapses in Mettupalayam

Water entered houses in Chennai after heavy rains. (ANI Photo)

At least fifteen persons were killed when a wall collapsed on three houses due to heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu’s Mettupalayam on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place in Nadoor Kannappan Layout.

The local administration officials have reached the site. An operation is currently underway. Rescue personnel have retrieved nine bodies so far.

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours. The regional meteorological centre in Chennai has predicted more showers in the next 24 hours. It has issued a red alert for six districts in the state.