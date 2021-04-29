Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021 Live: Check out who gets what in Exit Poll 2021

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Assembly Election Exit Poll 2021 Results, TN Exit Poll 2021 Live Updates, Puducherry Exit Poll 2021 Live Updates: Both the AIADMK and DMK have contested Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu (TN) Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: With polling in West Bengal heading towards a conclusion, the stage is all set for Tamil Nadu exit poll results which will be out at 7 am. Tamil Nadu voted in a single-phase poll on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. There are 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. While the ruling AIADMK has allied with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the BJP, the DMK has joined hands with the Congress and CPI(M). The newly formed Makkal Needhi Maiam of Kamal Haasan has also contested the polls in alliance with some regional parties. Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who floated his own party AMMK has contested polls in alliance with AIMIM. All the opinion polls held last month have predicted an edge for the DMK. The DMK is predicted to get 151-177 seats while the ruling AIADMK is expected to get 22 to 83 seats. In 2016, the AIADMK had won 135 of 234 seats while the DMK had bagged 98 seats with 39.85 per cent. However, it may be noted that the exit polls have mostly failed to gauge the mood of Tamil Nadu.
Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: In Puducherry, the opinion polls have given a significant boost to the NDA camp in the Union Territory. While the BJP has contested the polls in alliance with the AIADMK and AINRC, the Congress has allied with the DMK. According to ABP-Cvoter Opinion Poll, the NDA is set to increase its vote share by 16.7 per cent, taking it to around 47 per cent while the UPAs vote share remains static at 39.5 per cent. The UPA is ceding around 8 seats to the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 19-23 seats. The UPA is projected to win between 7 to 11 seats. The Times Now-Cvoter survey also reflected similar sentiments. According to the Times Now opinion poll, the NDA is set to win around 18 seats while the UPA is expected to win around 12 seats. Thus, the NDA forming a government is the larger possibility, if opinion polls are to be believed.
In 2016, the exit polls had predicted the victory of the DMK but what happened stunned everyone. Chanakya exit poll had given DMK 140 seats, NDTV gave DMK more than 50 per cent seats. ABP Exit poll projected DMK winning 132 seats and India Today-Axis gave AIADMK 99 seats and projected DMK getting 132 seats. But, the AIADMK had retained power with a thumping majority. In Puducherry, while AINRC chief N Rangaswamy is likely to be the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, the UPA has not made its CM candidate's name public as V Narayansamy did not contest the election this time.
Puducherry Exit Poll Live: AINRC chief N Rangaswamy is likely to be the chief ministerial candidate of NDA. On the other hand, the UPA has not declared who will be their CM candidate.