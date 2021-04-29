Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021 Live: Check out who gets what in Exit Poll 2021

Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Exit Poll Live Latest Updates

Tamil Nadu (TN) Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: With polling in West Bengal heading towards a conclusion, the stage is all set for Tamil Nadu exit poll results which will be out at 7 am. Tamil Nadu voted in a single-phase poll on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. There are 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. While the ruling AIADMK has allied with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the BJP, the DMK has joined hands with the Congress and CPI(M). The newly formed Makkal Needhi Maiam of Kamal Haasan has also contested the polls in alliance with some regional parties. Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who floated his own party AMMK has contested polls in alliance with AIMIM. All the opinion polls held last month have predicted an edge for the DMK. The DMK is predicted to get 151-177 seats while the ruling AIADMK is expected to get 22 to 83 seats. In 2016, the AIADMK had won 135 of 234 seats while the DMK had bagged 98 seats with 39.85 per cent. However, it may be noted that the exit polls have mostly failed to gauge the mood of Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Exit Poll Live Updates: In Puducherry, the opinion polls have given a significant boost to the NDA camp in the Union Territory. While the BJP has contested the polls in alliance with the AIADMK and AINRC, the Congress has allied with the DMK. According to ABP-Cvoter Opinion Poll, the NDA is set to increase its vote share by 16.7 per cent, taking it to around 47 per cent while the UPAs vote share remains static at 39.5 per cent. The UPA is ceding around 8 seats to the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 19-23 seats. The UPA is projected to win between 7 to 11 seats. The Times Now-Cvoter survey also reflected similar sentiments. According to the Times Now opinion poll, the NDA is set to win around 18 seats while the UPA is expected to win around 12 seats. Thus, the NDA forming a government is the larger possibility, if opinion polls are to be believed.

Read More