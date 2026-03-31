Aadhav Arjuna, the actor-politician Vijay led TVK’s general secretary – election campaign management, has declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 197.52 crore, the affidavit filed by him with his nomination papers for the April 23 Assembly polls said.

Arjuna is contesting in the Villivakkam Assembly constituency in Chennai on the TVK ticket, and he filed his nomination papers on Monday. As per his affidavit, he has declared moveable assets valued at Rs 180.03 crore in his name, and assets worth Rs 162.14 crore in his wife Daisy Arjuna’s name.

For the year 2024-25, he earned a total income of Rs 11.10 crore while his wife declared an income of Rs 6.85 crore.

Gold, silver and diamond holdings

Arjuna, who said in the affidavit that he is engaged in doing business, and he owns 1,691 grams of gold worth Rs 2.29 crore, while his wife has 2,225.62 grams of gold worth Rs 3.01 crore. She also owns 24,109.34 grams of silver worth Rs 60.27 lakh, diamond ornaments worth Rs 6.16 crore, the affidavit said.

Arjuna has invested Rs 2.23 crore in several companies, including Arise Constructions Pvt Ltd, Voice of Commons Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Voice of Commons Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, Athletic Game Strategy and Research Pvt Ltd.

The TVK leader also owns four vehicles, including a sports cycle worth Rs 63,332.

On the details of immovable assets, Arjuna does not own any agricultural land but has residential property with a current market value of Rs 17.49 crore.

Aadhav Arjuna’s wife has self-acquired properties worth Rs 56.43 crore, while the value of her inherited assets is Rs 26.78 crore.

Major share investments

She has also invested a sum of Rs 68.75 crore by means of shares in Bharti-Airtel, HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, among many others.

She has availed loans from banks and other financial institutions for Rs 26.26 crore, while Aadhav Arjuna has a pending liability of Rs 1.88 crore.

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Vijay to contest from two seats in state polls as TVK makes electoral debut

TVK is making its electoral debut in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23 in Tamil Nadu.