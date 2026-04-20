An analysis of candidate affidavits for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 shows a striking concentration of wealth among contestants, with major parties fielding crorepatis, while billionaires remain relatively rare. According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, the data highlights that 18% of candidates face criminal charges, even as wealth continues to play a significant role in electoral politics.

Top richest candidates in the fray

According to the ADR report, a handful of wealthy candidates who stand out in this election are Leemarose Martin, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna.

AIADMK’s Leemarose Martin from Lalgudi declared assets of over Rs 5,800 crore, making her the richest candidate in the state. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s C. Joseph Vijay contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), follows with assets exceeding Rs 600 crore.

Other prominent names include TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna with over Rs 500 crore, AIADMK’s Dr. Esakki Subaya with assets above Rs 400 crore, and DMK’s Karthik Mohan, who has declared wealth of over Rs 300 crore.

Party wise billionaires

TN Elections 2026: The Wealth Factor — ADR Data







Top 5 Richest

Billionaires

Crorepatis

Key Findings 3,992 Total Candidates 981 Crorepatis (25%) 22 Billionaires (0.55%) Top 5 Wealthiest Candidates — Declared Assets Candidate Party Assets Leemarose Martin AIADMK Rs 5,800+ Cr C. Joseph Vijay TVK Rs 600+ Cr Aadhav Arjuna TVK Rs 500+ Cr Dr. Esakki Subaya AIADMK Rs 400+ Cr Karthik Mohan DMK Rs 300+ Cr Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Tamil Nadu Election Watch. Based on candidate affidavit data. Billionaire Candidates by Party (Rs 100 Cr+ assets) Party Candidates Billionaires % Share AMMK 11 1 9% INC 28 2 7% PMK 18 1 6% DMK 175 7 4% TVK 231 8 3% AIADMK 170 3 2% Other Parties 3,359 0 0% Total 3,992 22 0.55% Table sorted by % billionaires (highest first). Source: ADR & Tamil Nadu Election Watch. Crorepati Candidates — Top 12 Parties by Count Party Candidates Crorepatis % DMK 175 170 97% INC 28 27 96% AIADMK 170 160 94% BJP 33 31 94% PMK 18 16 89% TVK 231 156 68% VCK 8 5 63% AMMK 11 11 100% AIPTMK 77 32 42% NTK 234 80 34% TVVK 162 23 14% Independents 2,192 181 8% Top 12 parties by crorepati count shown. Overall: 981 of 3,992 candidates (25%) declared Rs 1 Cr+ assets. Source: ADR. ADR Data Overview 3,992 candidates analysed across Tamil Nadu Of all candidates analysed by ADR and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, 25% (981) are crorepatis and just 0.55% (22) qualify as billionaires. Additionally, 18% of candidates face criminal charges. 1 AIADMK’s Leemarose Martin is the richest Contesting from Lalgudi, she declared assets exceeding Rs 5,800 crore — by far the wealthiest candidate in the state. 2 TVK leads in absolute billionaire count Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 8 billionaire candidates — the most of any party — despite being a new entrant to electoral politics. 3 DMK and AIADMK dominate crorepati share 97% of DMK candidates and 94% of AIADMK candidates declared assets above Rs 1 crore, reflecting both parties’ strong financial screening of candidates. 4 Smaller parties show 100% crorepati rates AMMK, DMDMK, and several micro-parties have 100% crorepati candidates — though their small candidate pools make direct comparisons with larger parties difficult. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

Out of 3,992 candidates analysed, only 22 candidates (0.55%) have declared assets in the billionaire category.

Among parties, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leads with 8 billionaire candidates, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 7.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded as many as 3 such candidates, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has 2. Smaller parties like the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) have one billionaire candidate each.

In percentage terms, AMMK tops the list with 9% of its candidates being billionaires, followed by Congress (7%) and PMK (6%).

While billionaires are few, crorepati candidates form a major chunk of 25% overall (981 candidates) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Among the top parties, the DMK stands out with 97% of its candidates declaring assets worth crores. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress stands at 96% and AIADMK and BJP at 94% each.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite contesting fewer seats, has a high proportion of wealthy candidates, indicating a strong reliance on financially strong contestants.

Regional parties show mixed trends

New entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 68% crorepati candidates, while Naam Tamilar Katchi has a relatively lower share at 34%.

Other regional outfits display wide variation. Some parties, including AMMK and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, have 100% crorepati candidates, though their overall candidate base is small.

Wealth still closely linked

The data shows a familiar trend in Indian elections. Financial strength continues to be a key factor in candidate selection.

Major parties appear to favour candidates with substantial resources due to the high costs associated with campaigning and voter outreach.