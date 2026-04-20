An analysis of candidate affidavits for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 shows a striking concentration of wealth among contestants, with major parties fielding crorepatis, while billionaires remain relatively rare. According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, the data highlights that 18% of candidates face criminal charges, even as wealth continues to play a significant role in electoral politics.

Top richest candidates in the fray

According to the ADR report, a handful of wealthy candidates who stand out in this election are Leemarose Martin, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay and Aadhav Arjuna.

AIADMK’s Leemarose Martin from Lalgudi declared assets of over Rs 5,800 crore, making her the richest candidate in the state. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s C. Joseph Vijay contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), follows with assets exceeding Rs 600 crore.

Other prominent names include TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna with over Rs 500 crore, AIADMK’s Dr. Esakki Subaya with assets above Rs 400 crore, and DMK’s Karthik Mohan, who has declared wealth of over Rs 300 crore.

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Party wise billionaires

TN Elections 2026: The Wealth Factor — ADR Data








3,992
Total Candidates

981
Crorepatis (25%)

22
Billionaires (0.55%)

Top 5 Wealthiest Candidates — Declared Assets
Candidate
Party
Assets
Leemarose Martin
AIADMK
Rs 5,800+ Cr
C. Joseph Vijay
TVK
Rs 600+ Cr
Aadhav Arjuna
TVK
Rs 500+ Cr
Dr. Esakki Subaya
AIADMK
Rs 400+ Cr
Karthik Mohan
DMK
Rs 300+ Cr

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Tamil Nadu Election Watch. Based on candidate affidavit data.

Billionaire Candidates by Party (Rs 100 Cr+ assets)
Party
Candidates
Billionaires
% Share
AMMK
11
1
9%
INC
28
2
7%
PMK
18
1
6%
DMK
175
7
4%
TVK
231
8
3%
AIADMK
170
3
2%
Other Parties
3,359
0
0%
Total
3,992
22
0.55%

Table sorted by % billionaires (highest first). Source: ADR & Tamil Nadu Election Watch.

Crorepati Candidates — Top 12 Parties by Count
Party
Candidates
Crorepatis
%
DMK
175
170
97%
INC
28
27
96%
AIADMK
170
160
94%
BJP
33
31
94%
PMK
18
16
89%
TVK
231
156
68%
VCK
8
5
63%
AMMK
11
11
100%
AIPTMK
77
32
42%
NTK
234
80
34%
TVVK
162
23
14%
Independents
2,192
181
8%

Top 12 parties by crorepati count shown. Overall: 981 of 3,992 candidates (25%) declared Rs 1 Cr+ assets. Source: ADR.

ADR Data Overview
3,992 candidates analysed across Tamil Nadu
Of all candidates analysed by ADR and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, 25% (981) are crorepatis and just 0.55% (22) qualify as billionaires. Additionally, 18% of candidates face criminal charges.

1
AIADMK’s Leemarose Martin is the richest
Contesting from Lalgudi, she declared assets exceeding Rs 5,800 crore — by far the wealthiest candidate in the state.

2
TVK leads in absolute billionaire count
Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 8 billionaire candidates — the most of any party — despite being a new entrant to electoral politics.

3
DMK and AIADMK dominate crorepati share
97% of DMK candidates and 94% of AIADMK candidates declared assets above Rs 1 crore, reflecting both parties’ strong financial screening of candidates.

4
Smaller parties show 100% crorepati rates
AMMK, DMDMK, and several micro-parties have 100% crorepati candidates — though their small candidate pools make direct comparisons with larger parties difficult.

Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express


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Out of 3,992 candidates analysed, only 22 candidates (0.55%) have declared assets in the billionaire category.

Among parties, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leads with 8 billionaire candidates, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 7.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded as many as 3 such candidates, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has 2. Smaller parties like the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) have one billionaire candidate each.

In percentage terms, AMMK tops the list with 9% of its candidates being billionaires, followed by Congress (7%) and PMK (6%).

While billionaires are few, crorepati candidates form a major chunk of 25% overall (981 candidates) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Among the top parties, the DMK stands out with 97% of its candidates declaring assets worth crores. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress stands at 96% and AIADMK and BJP at 94% each.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite contesting fewer seats, has a high proportion of wealthy candidates, indicating a strong reliance on financially strong contestants.

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Regional parties show mixed trends

New entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 68% crorepati candidates, while Naam Tamilar Katchi has a relatively lower share at 34%.

Other regional outfits display wide variation. Some parties, including AMMK and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, have 100% crorepati candidates, though their overall candidate base is small.

Wealth still closely linked

The data shows a familiar trend in Indian elections. Financial strength continues to be a key factor in candidate selection.

Major parties appear to favour candidates with substantial resources due to the high costs associated with campaigning and voter outreach.