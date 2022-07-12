Tamil Nadu Panchayat, Municipal Corporation Byelection result 2022 LIVE: Counting begins for 180 Panchayat, Corporation seats

Tamil Nadu local body byelection result: The counting for the casual or byelections for 180 posts in the Tamil Nadu Village Panchayat, Municipal Corporation, Town Panchayat and Rural areas are underway. The elections were held on July 9 and the counting of votes have started from 8 am. Results will be out after 3 pm on the State election commission website today, Principal Election Officer (Panchayats) KA Subramaniam told Financial Express Online. Out of the 180 posts, 171 posts are from the rural bodies, while only 9 posts are from the urban bodies, according to state election officials. Major parties that are contesting these elections DMK, and Pattali Makkal Katchi. Due to the ongoing tussle in the AIADMK party between O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, the contestants from the party will be fighting as Independents as both EPS and OPS, being authorised signatories, didn’t sign the forms before the last date for filing nominations, which was on June 27.



ALSO READ | Stalin thanks voters after DMK sweeps Tamil Nadu rural body polls

The casual election will include corporation councillors (one ward each in Kancheepuram and Thanjavur Corporations respectively), municipal councillors (one each in Mayiladuthurai and Periyakulam municipalities) and 8 town panchayat ward members in districts including Virudhunagar.

Live Updates

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu civic byelection result, Tamil Nadu urban local body byelection results, TN local body by poll result today, TN result, Tamil Nadu election result live, Tamil Nadu election result latest news, TN poll live updates, TN civic poll live