Tamil Nadu minister submits report on NEET impact to CM Stalin

State minister for medicine and public welfare Ma Subramanian submitted the report to the CM at the secretariat. The report was translated into Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday received Justice AK Rajan Committee report on NEET.

Justice AK Rajan Committee was appointed by the government of Tamil Nadu to study whether the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)- based admission process has affected the socially backward students in the past few years.

Dr JRadhakrishnan ,IAS , principal secretary- Department of Medicine and Public Welfare, Dr P Senthil Kumar, IAS, special officer- Department of Medical and Public Welfare, Dr VP Jayaseelan, IAS, Director- Information & Public Relations were also present on the occasion.