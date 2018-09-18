Tamil Nadu minister: Karunanidhi lying in Anna memorial because state government took pity

“If Karunanidhi had died in DMK regime, he would have been given full state respect, we did it only out of pity… CM and I signed the order of the state respect,” Raju said.

Kicking off a major controversy, Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju on Monday said that DMK founder M Karunanidhi was buried at Chennai’s iconic Anna Memorial on the pity of AIADMK-led state government. “If Karunanidhi had died in DMK regime, he would have been given full state respect, we did it only out of pity… CM and I signed the order of the state respect,” Raju was seen saying in a video aired by news channel Times Now.

“Even though the court ordered to give land at Anna Memorial, we did not appeal only because we are large-hearted. If Karunanidhi is lying in Anna memorial, it is because we took pity,” he added.

Karunanidhi, a stalwart in Tamil Nadu politics, breathed his last on August 7. A huge row had erupted after the state’s AIADMK government rejected DMK’s demand for land on the famed sands of the Marina beach to bury Karunanidhi.

DMK had filed a plea with Madras High Court against TN government’s order. Following an urgent hearing, the High Court directed the state government to revoke its order and provide land for the last rites of the departed DMK leader.

The Anna memorial is the site at Chennai’s Marina beach where the three other greats of Tamil Nadu politics — CN Annadurai, MG Ramchandran and Jayalalithaa — were buried after their demise.