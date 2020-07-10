Sasikala likely to be released in August: Top Tamil Nadu minister says no place for her in AIADMK or govt

Sasikala is likely to be released from jail in August.

AIADMK senior and Tamil Nadu fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said Sasikala, a close aide of late J Jayalalithaa, or her family will have no place in the party or in the government.

As Tamil Nadu’s political landscape hots up over a tweet by a BJP leader over the release of VK Sasikala from the prison, Jayakumar asserted, “Sasikala or her family will have no place in AIADMK or in the government. The party’s stand is consistent.”

Sasikala, who surrendered before the prison authorities on February 15, 2017, a day after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, is currently serving four-year jail term in Bengaluru. On June 25, Aseervatham Achary, Coordinator of the BJP’s Documentation and Library Department, tweeted that Sasikala is likely to be released in August.

“Mrs. Sasikala Natarajan is likely to be released from Parapana Agrahara Central Jail, Bangalore on 14th August 2020. Wait for further update,” he tweeted.

Thereafter those close to Sasikala started claiming her release was imminent and this triggered a political speculation.

While trying to maintain that the ruling AIADMK was not rattled by her possible release from the prison in Karnataka, Jayakumar when asked to spell out his party’s stand, reiterated that there was no room for Sasikala family’s domination in the party.

“The party’s view is based on the decision already taken (on the issue). Our stand is consistent yesterday, today and tomorrow, it will hold good.. Sasikala or her family have no place in the AIADMK or the government. There’s no change ( on this stance).”

When reporters sought his comments on handlooms Minister OS Manian claiming earlier in the day that only the AIADMK leadership will decide on whether Sasikala will lead the party after her release from the prison, Jayakumar said that it might be Manian’s personal view.

“I don’t wish to say anything further..” he said.

When reporters in Nagapattinam posed a question on who will lead the party post Sasikala’s release, Manian said, “I am only a district secretary…. The party leadership will decide on whether Sasikala will lead the party after her release.”

Nearly nine months after Sasikala was unanimously appointed interim general secretary of the AIADMK following then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, she was removed from the post on September 12, 2017, by the AIADMK’s general council. And in June 13, 2019, the AIADMK resolved to continue with dual leadership under it’s coordinator and deputy chief minister O Pannerrselvam and co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami.